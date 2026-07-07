FORECAST: Heat returns, chance of storms possible through the week

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat is returning after those overnight storms Tuesday. We’re looking at a high temperature of 95, but it’ll feel even hotter with the humidity.

There’s a chance of isolated showers this afternoon, with the High Country area seeing some storms likely around 3 p.m.

Storms may develop from Cleveland County to Lake Norman by 5 p.m., but they should weaken by 8 p.m. as clouds move east.

It’s looking like more of the same for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the high 90s through the weekend.

We’re expecting to see more normal summer temperatures next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group