FORECAST: Heat returns, chance of storms possible through the week

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat is returning after those overnight storms Tuesday. We’re looking at a high temperature of 95, but it’ll feel even hotter with the humidity.
- There’s a chance of isolated showers this afternoon, with the High Country area seeing some storms likely around 3 p.m.
- Storms may develop from Cleveland County to Lake Norman by 5 p.m., but they should weaken by 8 p.m. as clouds move east.
- It’s looking like more of the same for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the high 90s through the weekend.
- We’re expecting to see more normal summer temperatures next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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