FORECAST: Heat returns; storm chances increase

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We start to heat back up today as highs return to the upper 80s (it will feel like lower 90s thanks to the increased humidity.)

Even more steam is on the way tomorrow, so it will feel hotter on Thursday.

Scattered storm chances also return on Thursday and some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.

It will be windy anyway tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph at times.

This is due to the approaching tropical low along the gulf coast getting closer.

We won’t see direct impacts from this system (which could become Arthur today), but we will have the potential for brief heavy rain early Friday morning.

Drier conditions return by the weekend.

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