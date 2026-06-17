Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat returns; storm chances increase

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We start to heat back up today as highs return to the upper 80s (it will feel like lower 90s thanks to the increased humidity.)
  • Even more steam is on the way tomorrow, so it will feel hotter on Thursday.
  • Scattered storm chances also return on Thursday and some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.
  • It will be windy anyway tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph at times.
  • This is due to the approaching tropical low along the gulf coast getting closer.
  • We won’t see direct impacts from this system (which could become Arthur today), but we will have the potential for brief heavy rain early Friday morning.
  • Drier conditions return by the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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