New buyers eye townhomes in Charlotte’s most popular neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE — For the last three years, Mecklenburg County has built more townhouses than single-family homes, and that trend is on track to continue this year.

For people like Colby Zamek, it’s expanding access to neighborhoods across the county. He just bought a new townhome in west Charlotte.

“Everywhere you go, you see townhouses poppin up on every piece of land available,” Zamek told Channel 9.

That’s because they’re getting two big benefits, according to local realtors.

“They’re able to get in at a better price point and not sacrifice on location,” said Jaime Gomez with EXP Realty.

Gomez says he’s not surprised by the trend in Mecklenburg County. He says townhomes are a more affordable option for Charlotte’s popular neighborhoods.

“Those are the locations where people want to be, just can’t afford it,” Gomez said. “It’s a good way to get in the door and start owning something in those neighborhoods that you do want to be in.”

Experts say townhomes can be appealing with a lower price tag and less maintenance. Meanwhile, single-family homes can offer more outdoor space and more privacy.

“The upkeep of the outside of the home is all covered by the HOA, so that’s one less thing to worry about and having to pay for,” Zamek said of his new home.

Zamek says he can use those savings for decor instead of renovations. He believes all buyers should shop with an open mind.

“I’m really happy with the decision. It’s a perfect size, it’s in a perfect area, we’re really close to everything we like to do here,” Zamek said.

The price point of townhomes is a major selling point for buyers. According to Mecklenburg County’s 2025 State of Housing Instability and Homelessness report, half of all renters in the county now struggle to pay their rent.

Since 2015, officials say more than 77% of low-cost housing has disappeared. The loss is attributed to things like redevelopment and the focus on high-end housing.

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