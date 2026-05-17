FORECAST: Heat wave continues through midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a warmer and muggier start to the day and that summertime feel is sticking with us for the next couple of days!
- High temperatures are up near 90 degrees this afternoon with low 90s continuing through midweek.
- We’ll break this first heatwave of the season late week with our next cold front.
- That will bring an isolated storm late Wednesday night, especially west of Charlotte.
- The best chance for scattered storms areawide will be Thursday.
- Beyond Thursday, this front is forecast to stall across the area, which could bring daily rain chances through the weekend.
- Great news given our drought concerns, bad news given the holiday.
- We’ll be able to fine tune exact rainfall details as it gets closer!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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