Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave continues through midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a warmer and muggier start to the day and that summertime feel is sticking with us for the next couple of days!
  • High temperatures are up near 90 degrees this afternoon with low 90s continuing through midweek.
  • We’ll break this first heatwave of the season late week with our next cold front.
  • That will bring an isolated storm late Wednesday night, especially west of Charlotte.
  • The best chance for scattered storms areawide will be Thursday.
  • Beyond Thursday, this front is forecast to stall across the area, which could bring daily rain chances through the weekend.
  • Great news given our drought concerns, bad news given the holiday.
  • We’ll be able to fine tune exact rainfall details as it gets closer!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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