FORECAST: Heat wave continues through midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a warmer and muggier start to the day and that summertime feel is sticking with us for the next couple of days!

High temperatures are up near 90 degrees this afternoon with low 90s continuing through midweek.

We’ll break this first heatwave of the season late week with our next cold front.

That will bring an isolated storm late Wednesday night, especially west of Charlotte.

The best chance for scattered storms areawide will be Thursday.

Beyond Thursday, this front is forecast to stall across the area, which could bring daily rain chances through the weekend.

Great news given our drought concerns, bad news given the holiday.

We’ll be able to fine tune exact rainfall details as it gets closer!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group