Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave to persist with temperatures in the upper 90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the surge in heat and humidity that is expected to continue into the weekend.
  • Temperatures will start in the upper 90s tomorrow and will continue to increase through Friday.
  • Heat index values are expected to be in the low 100s.
  • Thunderstorm chances then pick up a little to try to stave off some of the heat.
  • However, the heat wave will hold on through the start of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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