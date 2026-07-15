FORECAST: Heat wave to persist with temperatures in the upper 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking the surge in heat and humidity that is expected to continue into the weekend.
- Temperatures will start in the upper 90s tomorrow and will continue to increase through Friday.
- Heat index values are expected to be in the low 100s.
- Thunderstorm chances then pick up a little to try to stave off some of the heat.
- However, the heat wave will hold on through the start of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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