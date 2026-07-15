FORECAST: Heat wave to persist with temperatures in the upper 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the surge in heat and humidity that is expected to continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will start in the upper 90s tomorrow and will continue to increase through Friday.

Heat index values are expected to be in the low 100s.

Thunderstorm chances then pick up a little to try to stave off some of the heat.

However, the heat wave will hold on through the start of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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