FORECAST: Heavy rain expected to move in tonight

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Quiet weather remains as temperatures fall back into the low to mid-60s for highs.
  • The heavy rain is expected to start after midnight and last through Saturday morning.
  • We likely receive between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain in the metro, with higher amounts far west and south.
  • Flooding is a risk, but for now, that risk is low. Flood watches are up just outside of our area to the southwest and may get expanded later today.
  • Dry weather returns by Saturday evening and the rest of the weekend is expected to stay that way.
  • As a matter of fact, we will likely remain dry all of next week as temperatures warm back to the 70s by Tuesday.

