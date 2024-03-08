FORECAST: Heavy rain expected to move in tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quiet weather remains as temperatures fall back into the low to mid-60s for highs.

The heavy rain is expected to start after midnight and last through Saturday morning.

We likely receive between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain in the metro, with higher amounts far west and south.

Flooding is a risk, but for now, that risk is low. Flood watches are up just outside of our area to the southwest and may get expanded later today.

Dry weather returns by Saturday evening and the rest of the weekend is expected to stay that way.

As a matter of fact, we will likely remain dry all of next week as temperatures warm back to the 70s by Tuesday.

Heavy rain is still on track for tomorrow morning, but the amount of rain in the forecast model data has come down. Expecting around an inch now in the metro with slightly higher amounts south. That may lead to a low risk for flooding. Storm threat is very low, but bears watching pic.twitter.com/zOVjEpd8Yx — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 8, 2024

