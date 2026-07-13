Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Scattered heavy downpours are slowly winding down this morning with some minor nuisance flooding concerns.
  • More rain likely develops as the day goes on with heavy rain being the main threat.
  • Flash flooding is possible and a Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains and foothills through 8 p.m.
  • Temps today only warm to the upper 70s thanks to the clouds and rain.
  • Sadly, it’s so humid, it doesn’t really feel that refreshing.
  • Drier weather returns tomorrow and the heat returns later this week.
  • Highs well into the 90s by Thursday into the weekend with heat index values once again feeling near 100°.
  • Low risk for isolated downpours by Saturday and Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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