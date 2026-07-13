FORECAST: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Scattered heavy downpours are slowly winding down this morning with some minor nuisance flooding concerns.
- More rain likely develops as the day goes on with heavy rain being the main threat.
- Flash flooding is possible and a Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains and foothills through 8 p.m.
- Temps today only warm to the upper 70s thanks to the clouds and rain.
- Sadly, it’s so humid, it doesn’t really feel that refreshing.
- Drier weather returns tomorrow and the heat returns later this week.
- Highs well into the 90s by Thursday into the weekend with heat index values once again feeling near 100°.
- Low risk for isolated downpours by Saturday and Sunday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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