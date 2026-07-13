FORECAST: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Scattered heavy downpours are slowly winding down this morning with some minor nuisance flooding concerns.

More rain likely develops as the day goes on with heavy rain being the main threat.

Flash flooding is possible and a Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains and foothills through 8 p.m.

Temps today only warm to the upper 70s thanks to the clouds and rain.

Sadly, it’s so humid, it doesn’t really feel that refreshing.

Drier weather returns tomorrow and the heat returns later this week.

Highs well into the 90s by Thursday into the weekend with heat index values once again feeling near 100°.

Low risk for isolated downpours by Saturday and Sunday.

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