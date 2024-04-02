FORECAST: Heavy rain, lightning expected to move in tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

You should soak up these last few moments of 80-degree weather because we are in for some big changes.

Starting tonight, thunderstorms are expected to bring very heavy rain and lightning.

We believe the mountains will stave off most of the energy here, and the storms, while heavy, will not be severe.

Fortunately, the rain will move out quickly and we will dry out.

After that, cold weather is expected to start rolling in.

Gusty winds and clouds will knock the temperatures a bit on Wednesday.

This will set us up for a bigger cold outbreak for the end of the week.

