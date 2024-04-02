Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain, lightning expected to move in tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • You should soak up these last few moments of 80-degree weather because we are in for some big changes.
  • Starting tonight, thunderstorms are expected to bring very heavy rain and lightning.
  • We believe the mountains will stave off most of the energy here, and the storms, while heavy, will not be severe.
  • Fortunately, the rain will move out quickly and we will dry out.
  • After that, cold weather is expected to start rolling in.
  • Gusty winds and clouds will knock the temperatures a bit on Wednesday.
  • This will set us up for a bigger cold outbreak for the end of the week.

