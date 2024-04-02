FORECAST: Heavy rain, lightning expected to move in tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- You should soak up these last few moments of 80-degree weather because we are in for some big changes.
- Starting tonight, thunderstorms are expected to bring very heavy rain and lightning.
- We believe the mountains will stave off most of the energy here, and the storms, while heavy, will not be severe.
- Fortunately, the rain will move out quickly and we will dry out.
- After that, cold weather is expected to start rolling in.
- Gusty winds and clouds will knock the temperatures a bit on Wednesday.
- This will set us up for a bigger cold outbreak for the end of the week.
