FORECAST: Heavy rain, storms to return Tuesday through Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Expect isolated showers in the Foothills and High Country late Monday afternoon-early evening, but the heaviest rain will hold off until tomorrow night.

The forecast calls for daily rain chances and a continued flash flooding threat.

A lot of moisture will be in place heading into Wednesday and Thursday, which means rain rates will be very high.

The Weather Prediction Center has the region already highlighted for an elevated flash flood risk on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we are looking at widespread amounts ranging from 0.75 to 3 inches of rain.

It all depends on where the heaviest rain sets up on Wednesday and Thursday.

With all this rain, temperatures will stay below normal in the middle 80s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group