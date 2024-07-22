Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain, storms to return Tuesday through Friday

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Expect isolated showers in the Foothills and High Country late Monday afternoon-early evening, but the heaviest rain will hold off until tomorrow night.
  • The forecast calls for daily rain chances and a continued flash flooding threat.
  • A lot of moisture will be in place heading into Wednesday and Thursday, which means rain rates will be very high.
  • The Weather Prediction Center has the region already highlighted for an elevated flash flood risk on Wednesday.
  • By the end of the week, we are looking at widespread amounts ranging from 0.75 to 3 inches of rain.
  • It all depends on where the heaviest rain sets up on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • With all this rain, temperatures will stay below normal in the middle 80s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

