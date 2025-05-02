1 killed in wrong-way crash on I-85 in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 85 in Gastonia early Friday morning.

The Lowell Fire Department says the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on northbound I-85 near the Belmont Abbey exit.

First responders found one person who wasn’t breathing trapped inside one of the cars. The victim was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries. One other person was taken to the hospital.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or why one of the drivers was going the wrong way. The Belmont Police Department says they’re investigating what happened.

I-85 was blocked for several hours but has since reopened.

(VIDEO: ‘Unreal’: Teen driver ejected after SUV crashes into Gastonia home)

‘Unreal’: Teen driver ejected after SUV crashes into Gastonia home

©2025 Cox Media Group