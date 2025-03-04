Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain, thunder expected Wednesday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A weather alert is in effect for Wednesday morning as heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds move in right during the drive into work.
  • Severe weather threats remain very low but will be continually monitored by the team.
  • The rain will move on by mid-morning, and we’ll settle down the rest of the week.
  • The next rain chance is expected to arrive on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read