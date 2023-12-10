FORECAST: Heavy rainfall to last all Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will be today’s biggest weather impact.

Showers will continue throughout much of Sunday with little to no dry time.

Winds will gust 20-30 mph this afternoon with some areas picking up gusts over 45 mph.

Widespread flooding is unlikely, but localized urban flooding can’t be ruled out.

A Lake Wind Advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon for Chesterfield and Lancaster and stay in effect until 1 a.m.

will go into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon for Chesterfield and Lancaster and stay in effect until 1 a.m. On average, the region is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain with some areas closer to the metro over 2 inches.

The mountains will get blasted with much cooler air behind the main line of the system changing the precipitation from rain to snow by early evening.

Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga until tomorrow afternoon.

will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga until tomorrow afternoon. On average the mountains will get less than an inch of snow, but some localized areas could get closer to 2 to 3 inches.

Highs will be in the low 60s by this afternoon and dip down to the 30s overnight.

Temperatures will barely make it to the 50s for the start of the workweek but trend warmer towards the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday-Thursday.

