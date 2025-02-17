FORECAST: Heavy winds as storms move out

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We had a nice line of storms move through the area this morning before we cleared out and the winds cranked up.

Those winds will calm down overnight and we’ll see a break in the action for Monday & Tuesday.

Our next storm system moves in on Wednesday and it COULD bring wintry weather back into the mix for the Carolinas.

As always, it looks like I-85 will be the dividing line between freezing rain and rain.

As of right now, the timing has it arriving during the morning commute and transitioning to freezing rain by midday and winding down just before the 90 on Wednesday.

NWS has mentioned that Winter Weather Advisories may be needed for the metro later this week as the forecast becomes more clear.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

