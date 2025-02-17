Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy winds as storms move out

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • We had a nice line of storms move through the area this morning before we cleared out and the winds cranked up.
  • Those winds will calm down overnight and we’ll see a break in the action for Monday & Tuesday.
  • Our next storm system moves in on Wednesday and it COULD bring wintry weather back into the mix for the Carolinas.
  • As always, it looks like I-85 will be the dividing line between freezing rain and rain.
  • As of right now, the timing has it arriving during the morning commute and transitioning to freezing rain by midday and winding down just before the 90 on Wednesday.
  • NWS has mentioned that Winter Weather Advisories may be needed for the metro later this week as the forecast becomes more clear.

