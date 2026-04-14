Forecasts

FORECAST: High could reach 90 for 1st time this year

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The quest for 90 degrees begins tomorrow, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday.
  •  We’ll likely hit 90 for the first time this year on Wednesday, and we’ll stay near that mark into Saturday.
  • Find a pool and stay cool, friends, Ahrens advised.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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