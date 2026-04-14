FORECAST: High could reach 90 for 1st time this year

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The quest for 90 degrees begins tomorrow, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday.

We’ll likely hit 90 for the first time this year on Wednesday, and we’ll stay near that mark into Saturday.

Find a pool and stay cool, friends, Ahrens advised.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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