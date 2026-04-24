Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs in the 80s for the weekend with scatted storm chances Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We remain under an air quality alert for Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties today as smoke from nearby wildfires helps to reduce air quality in the area.
  • Sunshine and highs again in the middle 80s this afternoon.
  • Scattered storm chances finally return tomorrow afternoon, but it wont be enough to washout the day (hopefully it’s enough to clean some of the smoke and pollen from the air.)
  • Sunday stays dry and mild near 80 degrees before better rain chances return into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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