FORECAST: Highs in the 80s for the weekend with scatted storm chances Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We remain under an air quality alert for Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties today as smoke from nearby wildfires helps to reduce air quality in the area.

Sunshine and highs again in the middle 80s this afternoon.

Scattered storm chances finally return tomorrow afternoon, but it wont be enough to washout the day (hopefully it’s enough to clean some of the smoke and pollen from the air.)

Sunday stays dry and mild near 80 degrees before better rain chances return into next week.

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