FORECAST: Highs in the 80s for the weekend with scatted storm chances Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We remain under an air quality alert for Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties today as smoke from nearby wildfires helps to reduce air quality in the area.
- Sunshine and highs again in the middle 80s this afternoon.
- Scattered storm chances finally return tomorrow afternoon, but it wont be enough to washout the day (hopefully it’s enough to clean some of the smoke and pollen from the air.)
- Sunday stays dry and mild near 80 degrees before better rain chances return into next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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