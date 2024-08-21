FORECAST: Highs expected to barely reach 80 degrees with breezy winds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It feels so nice out there this morning with the cooler temperatures.

If we get down to 61 degrees this morning, it will be the coolest morning since June 8th.

Highs today barely reach 80 degrees with breezy north winds, and we fall right back to the lower 60s again tonight.

Sunny and dry weather is the rule for the rest of the week and weekend.

Temperatures slowly warm back to the mid-80s by Friday and upper-80s by Sunday.

More heat is coming back next week with highs near 90 by Monday and more humid.

It will be a great day to have lunch or dinner outside. Temps will barely reach 80 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mkmZnEb40B — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 21, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group