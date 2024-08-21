Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to barely reach 80 degrees with breezy winds

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It feels so nice out there this morning with the cooler temperatures.
  • If we get down to 61 degrees this morning, it will be the coolest morning since June 8th.
  • Highs today barely reach 80 degrees with breezy north winds, and we fall right back to the lower 60s again tonight.
  • Sunny and dry weather is the rule for the rest of the week and weekend.
  • Temperatures slowly warm back to the mid-80s by Friday and upper-80s by Sunday.
  • More heat is coming back next week with highs near 90 by Monday and more humid.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read