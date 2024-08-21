FORECAST: Highs expected to barely reach 80 degrees with breezy winds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It feels so nice out there this morning with the cooler temperatures.
- If we get down to 61 degrees this morning, it will be the coolest morning since June 8th.
- Highs today barely reach 80 degrees with breezy north winds, and we fall right back to the lower 60s again tonight.
- Sunny and dry weather is the rule for the rest of the week and weekend.
- Temperatures slowly warm back to the mid-80s by Friday and upper-80s by Sunday.
- More heat is coming back next week with highs near 90 by Monday and more humid.
It will be a great day to have lunch or dinner outside. Temps will barely reach 80 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mkmZnEb40B— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 21, 2024
