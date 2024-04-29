FORECAST: Highs expected in lower 80s due to extra sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will see more sunshine building in after sort of a cloudy weekend. Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s, thanks to the extra sunshine.

A weak cold front coming in on Tuesday will touch off scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. While the rain is not expected to be too strong, some lightning and gusty winds are possible.

We will remain dry for the rest of the week as more heat starts to build in. Highs are expected to jump to the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Our next best chance for rain is looking to come in on Saturday.

