FORECAST: Highs expected to reach close to 80 degrees

FORECAST:

Highs are expected to remain close to 80 degrees and will be within about three to four degrees of a record high.

A cold front coming in tonight brings more clouds and some mountain showers today.

Low risk for a spotty raindrop of two today and overnight. Most areas may end up missing out, though.

Temperatures are expected to fall back to the mid-70s tomorrow and just near 70 on Sunday.

The weekend will be dry overall with just a low risk for light rain Saturday morning.

It will be fairly cloudy all weekend, though. Warmer temps return heading into next week.

