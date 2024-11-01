FORECAST: Highs expected to reach close to 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Highs are expected to remain close to 80 degrees and will be within about three to four degrees of a record high.
- A cold front coming in tonight brings more clouds and some mountain showers today.
- Low risk for a spotty raindrop of two today and overnight. Most areas may end up missing out, though.
- Temperatures are expected to fall back to the mid-70s tomorrow and just near 70 on Sunday.
- The weekend will be dry overall with just a low risk for light rain Saturday morning.
- It will be fairly cloudy all weekend, though. Warmer temps return heading into next week.
