FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 90 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Overnight showers are winding down early this morning, and the majority of the day will be about the heat and humidity.
  • Highs are expected to be nearly 90 degrees, and the humidity will make it feel like the 90s.
  • A few isolated storms should pop up across the mountains and foothills later this afternoon, with a low risk for those who move into the metro.
  • Tomorrow looks even hotter than today, with another low risk for strong to severe storms.
  • The best shot at storms is expected to come on Thursday as a cold front enters the region.
  • Damaging winds and hail will again be the main threats, but a tornado risk may develop if everything comes together.
  • Drier and more comfortable weather is expected to make its way to our area this weekend.

