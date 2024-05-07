FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 90 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Overnight showers are winding down early this morning, and the majority of the day will be about the heat and humidity.

Highs are expected to be nearly 90 degrees, and the humidity will make it feel like the 90s.

A few isolated storms should pop up across the mountains and foothills later this afternoon, with a low risk for those who move into the metro.

Tomorrow looks even hotter than today, with another low risk for strong to severe storms.

The best shot at storms is expected to come on Thursday as a cold front enters the region.

Damaging winds and hail will again be the main threats, but a tornado risk may develop if everything comes together.

Drier and more comfortable weather is expected to make its way to our area this weekend.

