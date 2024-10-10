FORECAST: Highs expected to warm to the lower 70s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The high clouds we saw from Milton are clearing out early this morning, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine all day long.

Breezy northeast winds today will gust over 20 to 25 miles per hour at times and help to draw in even cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight’s lows dip into the mid to upper 40s, which will be the coolest morning in Charlotte since the end of March. Sunny and dry weather remains all weekend as temperatures start to warm.

We’ll still sit in the lower 70s tomorrow and then warm to near 80 degrees this weekend. Another blast of fall air, which looks even cooler than this current one, comes in next week.

Highs are only expected to reach the 60s by Tuesday. There is no real rain chance in sight.

Milton is pulling away from the east coast of Florida, and conditions there will improve through the day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

