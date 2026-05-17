FORECAST: Highs in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a hot few days before the rain returns.
- Highs the next few days will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.
- Thanks to all this humidity a cold front will bring in some much needed rainfall on Thursday.
- Then on Friday, we’ll see a classic Carolina wedge keep temps much cooler and the clouds and showers around.
- Unfortunately, looking towards Memorial Day Weekend and rain looks to be the biggest factor.
- While we need the rain, we’ll have to watch out for all those outdoor activities going on next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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