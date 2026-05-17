FORECAST: Highs in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a hot few days before the rain returns.

Highs the next few days will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.

Thanks to all this humidity a cold front will bring in some much needed rainfall on Thursday.

Then on Friday, we’ll see a classic Carolina wedge keep temps much cooler and the clouds and showers around.

Unfortunately, looking towards Memorial Day Weekend and rain looks to be the biggest factor.

While we need the rain, we’ll have to watch out for all those outdoor activities going on next weekend.

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