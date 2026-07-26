FORECAST: Highs return to the 90s this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a nice rainy start to the day, the sunshine is back this afternoon.
- We could still see a pop up storm or two this evening otherwise just warm and pleasant.
- Highs return to the 90s tomorrow and mid 90s on Tuesday.
- That is when our next storm system will move in as a complex of storms Tuesday evening.
- Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds being the primary threat.
- We’ll keep a low chance for storms in each afternoon otherwise just a return to the standard late July heat and humidity.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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