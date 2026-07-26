FORECAST: Highs return to the 90s this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a nice rainy start to the day, the sunshine is back this afternoon.

We could still see a pop up storm or two this evening otherwise just warm and pleasant.

Highs return to the 90s tomorrow and mid 90s on Tuesday.

That is when our next storm system will move in as a complex of storms Tuesday evening.

Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds being the primary threat.

We’ll keep a low chance for storms in each afternoon otherwise just a return to the standard late July heat and humidity.

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