Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs return to the 90s this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • After a nice rainy start to the day, the sunshine is back this afternoon.
  • We could still see a pop up storm or two this evening otherwise just warm and pleasant.
  • Highs return to the 90s tomorrow and mid 90s on Tuesday.
  • That is when our next storm system will move in as a complex of storms Tuesday evening.
  • Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds being the primary threat.
  • We’ll keep a low chance for storms in each afternoon otherwise just a return to the standard late July heat and humidity.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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