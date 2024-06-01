Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs trending a little warmer as tempertures return to average

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Daytime highs will trend a little warmer today as they return to average.
  • However, temperatures and humidity will increase gradually throughout the workweek.
  • By Monday, highs will return to the upper 80s.
  • Rain chances will also gradually increase throughout the week.
  • Chances will stay small through Tuesday and then increase into early Wednesday.
  • Thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon on Wednesday.
  • Conditions will stay unsettled for Thursday, but then calm down quite a bit heading into the weekend.

