FORECAST: Highs trending a little warmer as tempertures return to average

FORECAST:

Daytime highs will trend a little warmer today as they return to average.

However, temperatures and humidity will increase gradually throughout the workweek.

By Monday, highs will return to the upper 80s.

Rain chances will also gradually increase throughout the week.

Chances will stay small through Tuesday and then increase into early Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon on Wednesday.

Conditions will stay unsettled for Thursday, but then calm down quite a bit heading into the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

