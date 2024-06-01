FORECAST: Highs trending a little warmer as tempertures return to average

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Daytime highs will trend a little warmer today as they return to average.
- However, temperatures and humidity will increase gradually throughout the workweek.
- By Monday, highs will return to the upper 80s.
- Rain chances will also gradually increase throughout the week.
- Chances will stay small through Tuesday and then increase into early Wednesday.
- Thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon on Wednesday.
- Conditions will stay unsettled for Thursday, but then calm down quite a bit heading into the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group