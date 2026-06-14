FORECAST: Hit-or-miss storms this afternoon with the heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have Weather on the Way Sunday with both high heat and the threat for strong storms later this afternoon.
- Before any storms develop, temperatures will climb back to the mid-90s, feeling more like 100 or higher when you factor in the humidity.
- Another Heat Advisory is in place for Richmond County until 8 p.m., where it could feel as hot as 105.
- We’ll watch for the threat for storms to develop early this afternoon in the High Country and move east through the evening.
- While storms won’t be widespread, anything that forms could be strong to severe.
- We’re under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts our biggest concern.
- Any storms will clear tonight and lead to a beautiful start to the work week.
- High temperatures will be back in the 80s with lower humidity Monday through Wednesday!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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