FORECAST: Hit-or-miss storms this afternoon with the heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have Weather on the Way Sunday with both high heat and the threat for strong storms later this afternoon.

Before any storms develop, temperatures will climb back to the mid-90s, feeling more like 100 or higher when you factor in the humidity.

Another Heat Advisory is in place for Richmond County until 8 p.m., where it could feel as hot as 105.

We’ll watch for the threat for storms to develop early this afternoon in the High Country and move east through the evening.

While storms won’t be widespread, anything that forms could be strong to severe.

We’re under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts our biggest concern.

Any storms will clear tonight and lead to a beautiful start to the work week.

High temperatures will be back in the 80s with lower humidity Monday through Wednesday!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group