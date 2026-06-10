FORECAST: Hot and humid days ahead with chance of storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a lovely stretch of hot and humid days. However, today we have a low chance for some storms.

Once today’s round ends, we’ll see highs return to the 90s from Thursday through the weekend.

Heat index values are expected to be close to 100 degrees both Thursday and Friday.

As we look towards the weekend, we should stay mainly dry before a better chance arrives early next week.

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