Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot and humid days ahead with chance of storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for a lovely stretch of hot and humid days. However, today we have a low chance for some storms.
  • Once today’s round ends, we’ll see highs return to the 90s from Thursday through the weekend.
  • Heat index values are expected to be close to 100 degrees both Thursday and Friday.
  • As we look towards the weekend, we should stay mainly dry before a better chance arrives early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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