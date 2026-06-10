FORECAST: Hot and humid days ahead with chance of storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a lovely stretch of hot and humid days. However, today we have a low chance for some storms.
- Once today’s round ends, we’ll see highs return to the 90s from Thursday through the weekend.
- Heat index values are expected to be close to 100 degrees both Thursday and Friday.
- As we look towards the weekend, we should stay mainly dry before a better chance arrives early next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group