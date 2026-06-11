FORECAST: Hottest weather of the year arrives with no relief in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Anson and Richmond counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FORECAST:

The hottest stretch of the year is settling in, and there won’t be much relief as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher tomorrow, reaching the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values will push into the triple digits.

Rain chances stay very low, which will only make the heat feel more intense.

The heat holds strong through Saturday, but there may be a bit of a break by Sunday as a better chance for thunderstorms moves in.

The top weather story is tracking the hottest weather of the year with little relief through the weekend.

Temperatures will likely be even hotter tomorrow in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triole digits and little rain.

The heat will hold strong on Saturday but there may be a little relief with more thunderstorms on Sunday.

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