FORECAST: Hottest weather of the year arrives with no relief in sight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Anson and Richmond counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
FORECAST:
- The hottest stretch of the year is settling in, and there won’t be much relief as we head into the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to climb even higher tomorrow, reaching the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values will push into the triple digits.
- Rain chances stay very low, which will only make the heat feel more intense.
- The heat holds strong through Saturday, but there may be a bit of a break by Sunday as a better chance for thunderstorms moves in.
- The top weather story is tracking the hottest weather of the year with little relief through the weekend.
- Temperatures will likely be even hotter tomorrow in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triole digits and little rain.
- The heat will hold strong on Saturday but there may be a little relief with more thunderstorms on Sunday.
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