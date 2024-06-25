FORECAST: Humidity returns, heat index soars to 100

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The top weather story remains the intense heat over Charlotte with highs in the mid-90s.
- The humidity will pick up on Wednesday making it even more unbearable in the late afternoon.
- Heat index values will hit or surpass 100 on Wednesday afternoon.
- There will be a few raindrops on Wednesday night and Thursday but nothing significant or widespread and it won’t cool us off much either.
- The weather pattern remains hot and humid through the weekend, with afternoon storm chances.
...and tomorrow's gonna be even hotter!! 🫤🫠 pic.twitter.com/gZrjs2H557— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) June 25, 2024
