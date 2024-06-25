Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity returns, heat index soars to 100

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The top weather story remains the intense heat over Charlotte with highs in the mid-90s.
  • The humidity will pick up on Wednesday making it even more unbearable in the late afternoon.
  • Heat index values will hit or surpass 100 on Wednesday afternoon.
  • There will be a few raindrops on Wednesday night and Thursday but nothing significant or widespread and it won’t cool us off much either.
  • The weather pattern remains hot and humid through the weekend, with afternoon storm chances.

