FORECAST: Humidity returns, heat index soars to 100

The top weather story remains the intense heat over Charlotte with highs in the mid-90s.

The humidity will pick up on Wednesday making it even more unbearable in the late afternoon.

Heat index values will hit or surpass 100 on Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a few raindrops on Wednesday night and Thursday but nothing significant or widespread and it won’t cool us off much either.

The weather pattern remains hot and humid through the weekend, with afternoon storm chances.

