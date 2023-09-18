FORECAST: Ideal conditions on ‘cruise control’ this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Absolutely, outstanding wonderful weather is just getting started in the Queen City!” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday afternoon.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

There will be more clear skies tomorrow, as well, with highs near 80 degrees.

“The weather will be on cruise control all week,” Ahrens said.

A low-pressure system is expected to form off the coast of South Carolina or Georgia.

This may cause some rain in our area on Saturday.

It won’t be a bad thing because we could use the rain.

