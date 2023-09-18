FORECAST: Ideal conditions on ‘cruise control’ this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “Absolutely, outstanding wonderful weather is just getting started in the Queen City!” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday afternoon.
- Lows tonight will be in the 50s.
- There will be more clear skies tomorrow, as well, with highs near 80 degrees.
- “The weather will be on cruise control all week,” Ahrens said.
- A low-pressure system is expected to form off the coast of South Carolina or Georgia.
- This may cause some rain in our area on Saturday.
- It won’t be a bad thing because we could use the rain.
