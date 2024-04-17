FORECAST: Isolated showers expected with temperatures in low 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are expected to remain low throughout the day, revealing some sun by late afternoon.

Light rain will continue throughout the early morning across the mountains and then again this afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower close to the Piedmont in the late afternoon or early evening.

Highs are expected to be in the low 80s today, but temperatures will return to the upper 80s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be dry and warm.

Friday’s chance of rain will increase by late afternoon. While most of the showers appear to be light to moderate, there could be a rogue thunderstorm farther to the south by mid-evening. Highs for Friday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday looks dry and mild, but rain returns Sunday afternoon. The front moving through on Sunday will bring rain and cooler air to the region. Highs will return to the 60s by early next week.

