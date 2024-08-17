FORECAST: Isolated storms expected to move in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There is a slight chance for an isolated storm, mainly after about 3 p.m.

The main storm threat today will be north of 40 and west of 77, but there is still a chance for those cells to move farther south, closer to the metro.

Due to the storm risk, that area will be under a level one risk with the biggest concerns being strong, gusty winds and localized downpours.

There will also be a storm risk for Sunday. The biggest threats there will be once again winds and downpours.

It will remain hot and muggy throughout the weekend, with highs in the low 90s and dewpoints in the low 70s.

It’s going to be feeling close to 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. For the parade tomorrow, things aren’t looking too bad.

There is just a chance for a stray thunderstorm throughout the afternoon.

Cooler and dryer air moving in behind this weekend’s front will send our daytime temperatures well below average by Tuesday.

Ernesto will continue its pilgrimage up the coast this weekend with very little impact inland.

