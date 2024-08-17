FORECAST: Isolated storms expected to move in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- There is a slight chance for an isolated storm, mainly after about 3 p.m.
- The main storm threat today will be north of 40 and west of 77, but there is still a chance for those cells to move farther south, closer to the metro.
- Due to the storm risk, that area will be under a level one risk with the biggest concerns being strong, gusty winds and localized downpours.
- There will also be a storm risk for Sunday. The biggest threats there will be once again winds and downpours.
- It will remain hot and muggy throughout the weekend, with highs in the low 90s and dewpoints in the low 70s.
- It’s going to be feeling close to 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. For the parade tomorrow, things aren’t looking too bad.
- There is just a chance for a stray thunderstorm throughout the afternoon.
- Cooler and dryer air moving in behind this weekend’s front will send our daytime temperatures well below average by Tuesday.
- Ernesto will continue its pilgrimage up the coast this weekend with very little impact inland.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group