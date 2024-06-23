FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front will bring scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to the area on Sunday afternoon and night.

The main concerns will be strong winds and lightning.

The air behind the front will not be much cooler, so there won’t be any relief from the heat.

The excessive heat will persist throughout the week with limited chances of rain.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group