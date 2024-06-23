Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated thunderstorms possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A cold front will bring scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to the area on Sunday afternoon and night.
  • The main concerns will be strong winds and lightning.
  • The air behind the front will not be much cooler, so there won’t be any relief from the heat.
  • The excessive heat will persist throughout the week with limited chances of rain.

