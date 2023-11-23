FORECAST: It won’t be too hot to trot as morning temperatures slow-cook ahead of stuffing time

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Starting off a bit on the cool side, but conditions will rebound quite nicely by this afternoon.
- Daytime highs will be close to average, as temperatures will make it to the low 60s.
- Overnight lows will once again dip down to the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will start off partly cloudy and then gradually clear throughout the afternoon.
- More clouds and cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend ahead.
- A frontal passage will bring cooler air and limited rain chances for the weekend.
- No real significant precipitation is expected at this time.
- Highs will trend below average for the weekend, rebounding slightly for Monday, and then back down to the low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to the upper 20s Tuesday night.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group