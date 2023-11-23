FORECAST: It won’t be too hot to trot as morning temperatures slow-cook ahead of stuffing time

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Starting off a bit on the cool side, but conditions will rebound quite nicely by this afternoon.

Daytime highs will be close to average, as temperatures will make it to the low 60s.

Overnight lows will once again dip down to the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will start off partly cloudy and then gradually clear throughout the afternoon.

More clouds and cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend ahead.

A frontal passage will bring cooler air and limited rain chances for the weekend.

No real significant precipitation is expected at this time.

Highs will trend below average for the weekend, rebounding slightly for Monday, and then back down to the low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to the upper 20s Tuesday night.

