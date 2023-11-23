Forecasts

FORECAST: It won’t be too hot to trot as morning temperatures slow-cook ahead of stuffing time

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Starting off a bit on the cool side, but conditions will rebound quite nicely by this afternoon.
  • Daytime highs will be close to average, as temperatures will make it to the low 60s.
  • Overnight lows will once again dip down to the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will start off partly cloudy and then gradually clear throughout the afternoon.
  • More clouds and cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend ahead.
  • A frontal passage will bring cooler air and limited rain chances for the weekend.
  • No real significant precipitation is expected at this time.
  • Highs will trend below average for the weekend, rebounding slightly for Monday, and then back down to the low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to the upper 20s Tuesday night.

