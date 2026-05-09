FORECAST: Keep an eye on the clouds this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re warming back up this weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s today and into the low 80s for Mother’s Day!

Saturday features more clouds and a few showers/storms, mostly around or south of Charlotte through midday. Some folks already saw morning showers.

Mother’s Day is trending drier with no issues for any celebrations or outdoor activities.

We’re still monitoring the chance for a few showers back in the area on Monday with a cold front. That front will briefly cool us down Tuesday of next week.

Rain totals stay low, generally less than a 0.25″, which means drought conditions will persist.

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