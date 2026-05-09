FORECAST: Keep an eye on the clouds this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re warming back up this weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s today and into the low 80s for Mother’s Day!
- Saturday features more clouds and a few showers/storms, mostly around or south of Charlotte through midday. Some folks already saw morning showers.
- Mother’s Day is trending drier with no issues for any celebrations or outdoor activities.
- We’re still monitoring the chance for a few showers back in the area on Monday with a cold front. That front will briefly cool us down Tuesday of next week.
- Rain totals stay low, generally less than a 0.25″, which means drought conditions will persist.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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