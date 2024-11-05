FORECAST: Keep your rain gear handy

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The Charlotte area is expected to get some significant rain.

“We’ll need that rain gear tonight even though it will mainly weaken to patchy drizzle and mist,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday.

Tomorrow starts with dry conditions, but another wave of rain could march in tomorrow night through Thursday.

Highs this week will linger in the low-to-mid 70s.

