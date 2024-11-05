Forecasts

FORECAST: Keep your rain gear handy

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The Charlotte area is expected to get some significant rain.
  • “We’ll need that rain gear tonight even though it will mainly weaken to patchy drizzle and mist,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday.
  • Tomorrow starts with dry conditions, but another wave of rain could march in tomorrow night through Thursday.
  • Highs this week will linger in the low-to-mid 70s.

