FORECAST: Late‑day storms tonight, hotter weather tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Late‑day storms will be the main weather focus today, with heat and humidity building even more by tomorrow.

Storms are expected to move in from the Mountains this evening and gradually weaken as they push east. Most of the rain should taper off before 10 p.m.

After that, rain chances drop off for a bit — but the heat does not. Temperatures surge into the upper 80s on Thursday, and humidity stays high, making it feel even warmer.

The combination sets the stage for another stretch of sticky, summerlike weather.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group