FORECAST: Late‑day storms tonight, hotter weather tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Late‑day storms will be the main weather focus today, with heat and humidity building even more by tomorrow.
- Storms are expected to move in from the Mountains this evening and gradually weaken as they push east. Most of the rain should taper off before 10 p.m.
- After that, rain chances drop off for a bit — but the heat does not. Temperatures surge into the upper 80s on Thursday, and humidity stays high, making it feel even warmer.
- The combination sets the stage for another stretch of sticky, summerlike weather.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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