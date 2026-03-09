FORECAST: Less humidity, more sun as warm-up continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A foggy start this morning, but we will get back to sunshine this afternoon.
- Temps warmer than Sunday as we top out in the upper 70s (less humid too compared to yesterday.)
- Another big warm up is then coming with near record highs in the low to mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
- A cold front brings us back down to reality by the end of the week with 60s by Thursday.
- Our next chance for rain comes in Thursday morning with that cold front.
- Some early downpours with thunder are likely, but not expecting severe weather right now.
