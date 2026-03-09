Forecasts

FORECAST: Less humidity, more sun as warm-up continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A foggy start this morning, but we will get back to sunshine this afternoon.
  • Temps warmer than Sunday as we top out in the upper 70s (less humid too compared to yesterday.)
  • Another big warm up is then coming with near record highs in the low to mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • A cold front brings us back down to reality by the end of the week with 60s by Thursday.
  • Our next chance for rain comes in Thursday morning with that cold front.
  • Some early downpours with thunder are likely, but not expecting severe weather right now.

