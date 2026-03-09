FORECAST: Less humidity, more sun as warm-up continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A foggy start this morning, but we will get back to sunshine this afternoon.

Temps warmer than Sunday as we top out in the upper 70s (less humid too compared to yesterday.)

Another big warm up is then coming with near record highs in the low to mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front brings us back down to reality by the end of the week with 60s by Thursday.

Our next chance for rain comes in Thursday morning with that cold front.

Some early downpours with thunder are likely, but not expecting severe weather right now.

