FORECAST: Light showers possible today, tomorrow

FORECAST:
- After a recording-breaking day yesterday, we’re back to cool and cloudy today!
- Temperatures stay in the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the day with overcast skies and spotty mist or drizzle possible.
- Temperatures will actually climb into the upper 50s and low 60s as we go into Monday morning ahead of our next cold front!
- The front brings another chance for a light shower or two Monday morning, before cooler air rushes in during the afternoon.
- Winds will be quite gusty tomorrow with mountain gusts near 50 mph and gusts in the metro closer to 25-30 mph.
- Tuesday will be the chilliest day behind that front with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s before we moderate back to the mid-50s into the New Year.
