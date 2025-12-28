FORECAST: Light showers possible today, tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a recording-breaking day yesterday, we’re back to cool and cloudy today!

Temperatures stay in the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the day with overcast skies and spotty mist or drizzle possible.

Temperatures will actually climb into the upper 50s and low 60s as we go into Monday morning ahead of our next cold front!

The front brings another chance for a light shower or two Monday morning, before cooler air rushes in during the afternoon.

Winds will be quite gusty tomorrow with mountain gusts near 50 mph and gusts in the metro closer to 25-30 mph.

Tuesday will be the chilliest day behind that front with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s before we moderate back to the mid-50s into the New Year.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group