FORECAST: Light snow possible tonight, slick roads a concern Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Scattered showers tonight may mix with a few snowflakes overnight, with brief accumulations possible.
  • We could see up to 1 inch along the I-40 corridor and a dusting closer to Charlotte.
  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Stanly County, and slick spots could impact the Thursday morning commute.
  • Cold conditions linger through the afternoon, but warmer weather is expected to return next week.

