FORECAST: Light snow possible tonight, slick roads a concern Thursday

FORECAST:
- Scattered showers tonight may mix with a few snowflakes overnight, with brief accumulations possible.
- We could see up to 1 inch along the I-40 corridor and a dusting closer to Charlotte.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Stanly County, and slick spots could impact the Thursday morning commute.
- Cold conditions linger through the afternoon, but warmer weather is expected to return next week.
Here we go again, friends! Snow may go for an encore overnight tonight. No major accumulation but it could pose a travel hazard! Latest on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/hAyKxG9u4J— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) February 4, 2026
