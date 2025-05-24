FORECAST: Low rain chance for Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Well, I think it’s safe to say that was one of the nicest Saturdays in a while.
- We had low humidity, cool temperatures and just awesome weather.
- Now, for the changes, we are going to see a somewhat active pattern begin tomorrow with some isolated showers.
- We should stay pretty dry for the Coca Cola 600, but those showers will continue off and on throughout the week.
- Our best chance for widespread rainfall looks to be on Tuesday and Thursday.
