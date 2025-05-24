Forecasts

FORECAST: Low rain chance for Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Well, I think it’s safe to say that was one of the nicest Saturdays in a while.
  • We had low humidity, cool temperatures and just awesome weather.
  • Now, for the changes, we are going to see a somewhat active pattern begin tomorrow with some isolated showers.
  • We should stay pretty dry for the Coca Cola 600, but those showers will continue off and on throughout the week.
  • Our best chance for widespread rainfall looks to be on Tuesday and Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read