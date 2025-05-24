FORECAST: Low rain chance for Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Well, I think it’s safe to say that was one of the nicest Saturdays in a while.

We had low humidity, cool temperatures and just awesome weather.

Now, for the changes, we are going to see a somewhat active pattern begin tomorrow with some isolated showers.

We should stay pretty dry for the Coca Cola 600, but those showers will continue off and on throughout the week.

Our best chance for widespread rainfall looks to be on Tuesday and Thursday.

