FORECAST: Lows tonight in the 20s but feeling colder 

FORECAST:
- The weather today and tomorrow is all about the wind and cold temperatures.
- We’ll see winds around the metro gusting 25-35 mph at times this afternoon.
- Things will calm down slightly overnight but still breezy.
- Despite the sunny skies, these Northwest winds are bringing falling temps this afternoon.
- Lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.
- Highs tomorrow only in the 40s.
- Thankfully, we do warm up slightly for New Years Eve and Day.
- Our next rain chance is Friday.
