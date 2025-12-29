Forecasts

FORECAST: Lows tonight in the 20s but feeling colder 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The weather today and tomorrow is all about the wind and cold temperatures.
  • We’ll see winds around the metro gusting 25-35 mph at times this afternoon.
  •  Things will calm down slightly overnight but still breezy.
  • Despite the sunny skies, these Northwest winds are bringing falling temps this afternoon.
  • Lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.
  • Highs tomorrow only in the 40s.
  • Thankfully, we do warm up slightly for New Years Eve and Day.
  • Our next rain chance is Friday.

