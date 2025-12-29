FORECAST: Lows tonight in the 20s but feeling colder 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The weather today and tomorrow is all about the wind and cold temperatures.

We’ll see winds around the metro gusting 25-35 mph at times this afternoon.

Things will calm down slightly overnight but still breezy.

Despite the sunny skies, these Northwest winds are bringing falling temps this afternoon.

Lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs tomorrow only in the 40s.

Thankfully, we do warm up slightly for New Years Eve and Day.

Our next rain chance is Friday.

