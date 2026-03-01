Forecasts

FORECAST: Major drop in temperatures on Monday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are going to see a major drop in temperatures on Monday as a frontal system brings some isolated showers into the area.
  • Mainly north of Charlotte, highs will be in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday as the wedge settles in.
  • It should erode by Wednesday morning allowing a surge of warmth to move in later in the week.
  • Back to the mid to upper 70s and even low 80s by next weekend.

