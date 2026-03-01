FORECAST: Major drop in temperatures on Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see a major drop in temperatures on Monday as a frontal system brings some isolated showers into the area.

Mainly north of Charlotte, highs will be in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday as the wedge settles in.

It should erode by Wednesday morning allowing a surge of warmth to move in later in the week.

Back to the mid to upper 70s and even low 80s by next weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

