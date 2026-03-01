FORECAST: Major drop in temperatures on Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are going to see a major drop in temperatures on Monday as a frontal system brings some isolated showers into the area.
- Mainly north of Charlotte, highs will be in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday as the wedge settles in.
- It should erode by Wednesday morning allowing a surge of warmth to move in later in the week.
- Back to the mid to upper 70s and even low 80s by next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group