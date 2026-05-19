FORECAST: Major heat and humidity expected to hit the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will experience some major heat and humidity before storm chances begin to cool things down.

Tomorrow may end up being one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures in the low 90s.

We will also have high humidity but no rain around to cool us off.

After that, storm chances will kick in Thursday evening.

We are expected to see widely scattered storms across the area from then on through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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