Forecasts

FORECAST: Major heat and humidity expected to hit the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We will experience some major heat and humidity before storm chances begin to cool things down.
  • Tomorrow may end up being one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures in the low 90s.
  • We will also have high humidity but no rain around to cool us off.
  • After that, storm chances will kick in Thursday evening.
  • We are expected to see widely scattered storms across the area from then on through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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