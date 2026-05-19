FORECAST: Major heat and humidity expected to hit the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will experience some major heat and humidity before storm chances begin to cool things down.
- Tomorrow may end up being one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures in the low 90s.
- We will also have high humidity but no rain around to cool us off.
- After that, storm chances will kick in Thursday evening.
- We are expected to see widely scattered storms across the area from then on through the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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