FORECAST: Major warm‑up ahead after chilly morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A chilly start on Friday morning in the low 40s will give way to a sharp warm‑up.

Temperatures are expected to surge toward the upper 70s and near 80 by afternoon.

The warmth sticks around through the weekend with highs solidly in the 80s, and early next week could push close to 90.

The pattern stays dry with no rain expected.

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