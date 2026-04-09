FORECAST: Major warm‑up ahead after chilly morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A chilly start on Friday morning in the low 40s will give way to a sharp warm‑up.
- Temperatures are expected to surge toward the upper 70s and near 80 by afternoon.
- The warmth sticks around through the weekend with highs solidly in the 80s, and early next week could push close to 90.
- The pattern stays dry with no rain expected.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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