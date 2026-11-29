ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking another nice, mild day as we end the holiday weekend before a strong cold front moves through the Carolinas Sunday night.

Temperatures Sunday peak back in the low 60s with increasing clouds ahead of this front.

A few showers are possible after 8 pm this evening, with the main line of heavy rain and gusty winds moving through closer to midnight.

There could be a few rumbles as this line passes, with wind gusts of 30-40 mph causing spotty power outages or blowing around holiday decor; otherwise, severe weather is not expected.

We will be drying out by the morning commute Monday, with breezy northwest winds continuing through Monday afternoon.

Morning temps will dip down into the mid-30s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning before slow warming through the rest of the work week.

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