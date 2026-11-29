ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking another nice, mild day as we end the holiday weekend before a strong cold front moves through the Carolinas Sunday night.
- Temperatures Sunday peak back in the low 60s with increasing clouds ahead of this front.
- A few showers are possible after 8 pm this evening, with the main line of heavy rain and gusty winds moving through closer to midnight.
- There could be a few rumbles as this line passes, with wind gusts of 30-40 mph causing spotty power outages or blowing around holiday decor; otherwise, severe weather is not expected.
- We will be drying out by the morning commute Monday, with breezy northwest winds continuing through Monday afternoon.
- Morning temps will dip down into the mid-30s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning before slow warming through the rest of the work week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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