Drivers in North Carolina may want to fill up their tanks.

The state’s gas tax suspension ends Monday, Nov. 30, which will raise prices by 41 cents per gallon.

North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill suspending the state’s 41-cent-per-gallon gas tax through Nov. 30. The suspension took effect Oct. 10 after Gov. Josh Stein signed the measure into law. The goal was to provide relief to drivers facing higher fuel costs.

If it is not extended, the increase would bring the state average to around $3.31 a gallon.

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