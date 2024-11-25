FORECAST: Mild start to the week before a rainy Thanksgiving

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It will be a mild start to the week with sunshine and highs around 70 Monday afternoon.

A quick hit of rain comes in very early Tuesday, but it doesn’t last too long. After that, we remain dry for the busy travel days before Thanksgiving.

Temperatures stay close to 70 degrees Tuesday, then drop to just near 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Thanksgiving still looks quite rainy and cool. The rain may start early in the day and last well into the afternoon hours. Nothing looks to terribly heavy, but it does look wet for most of the day at this point. Temps remain near average in the lower 60s.

Drier weather returns on Friday, but it will be dramatically cooler. Highs just near 50 degrees with sunshine into the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

