FORECAST: Washout potential ahead of cooler weather pattern this week

It’s a rainy morning across the Carolinas and this will be with us all day long.

Some heavier rain is possible at times today, but thankfully no major storms nor any flooding is expected.

Many neighborhoods could see 1.5″ of rain or more through the day.

Temperatures hold near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Drier weather returns tonight and we fall back to a cooler weather pattern through midweek.

Highs will only warm to the lower 60s tomorrow even with full sunshine.

Some frost potential comes in on Wednesday morning.

Rain chances return on Thursday and could last into the first half of the weekend.

No big heat coming back in any time soon. Mainly 60s for the next 7 days.

