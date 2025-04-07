Forecasts

FORECAST: Washout potential ahead of cooler weather pattern this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a rainy morning across the Carolinas and this will be with us all day long.
  • Some heavier rain is possible at times today, but thankfully no major storms nor any flooding is expected.
  • Many neighborhoods could see 1.5″ of rain or more through the day.
  • Temperatures hold near 70 degrees this afternoon.
  • Drier weather returns tonight and we fall back to a cooler weather pattern through midweek.
  • Highs will only warm to the lower 60s tomorrow even with full sunshine.
  • Some frost potential comes in on Wednesday morning.
  • Rain chances return on Thursday and could last into the first half of the weekend.
  • No big heat coming back in any time soon. Mainly 60s for the next 7 days.

