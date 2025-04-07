FORECAST: Washout potential ahead of cooler weather pattern this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a rainy morning across the Carolinas and this will be with us all day long.
- Some heavier rain is possible at times today, but thankfully no major storms nor any flooding is expected.
- Many neighborhoods could see 1.5″ of rain or more through the day.
- Temperatures hold near 70 degrees this afternoon.
- Drier weather returns tonight and we fall back to a cooler weather pattern through midweek.
- Highs will only warm to the lower 60s tomorrow even with full sunshine.
- Some frost potential comes in on Wednesday morning.
- Rain chances return on Thursday and could last into the first half of the weekend.
- No big heat coming back in any time soon. Mainly 60s for the next 7 days.
