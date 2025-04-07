3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Three people are in the hospital after a crash early Monday morning in east charlotte, MEDIC said.

It happened on Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road, with MEDIC confirming they were at the scene just after 2:30 a.m.

Our Channel 9 photographer also saw multiple officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department working to figure out what happened.

Our crew also spotted one of the cars flipped over. The roads were wet at the time of the accident.

We’re asking CMPD what led to the crash.

