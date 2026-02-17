Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild and sunny stretch continues through the workweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are experiencing spring-like warmth in Charlotte that is expected to last through the end of the workweek.
  • Temperatures could end up close to the mid-70s by Thursday.
  • This, however, will all come to a halt this weekend as a couple of weather makers aim at us on Friday and Saturday.
  • At this point, it looks like rain will be around at least for half of Saturday morning, potentially longer. We’ll keep you posted.

