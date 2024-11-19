FORECAST: Mild temps to stick around for another day before colder weather kicks in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures will stay mild through Wednesday before winds start cranking up, leading to a major temperature drop later on Thursday.

The high temperature on Wednesday will be 70. The high temperature on Thursday will be 55.

Fortunately, clouds will break up starting Thursday lasting through the weekend.

