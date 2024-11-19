Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild temps to stick around for another day before colder weather kicks in

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures will stay mild through Wednesday before winds start cranking up, leading to a major temperature drop later on Thursday.
  • The high temperature on Wednesday will be 70. The high temperature on Thursday will be 55.
  • Fortunately, clouds will break up starting Thursday lasting through the weekend.

Joe Puma

Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

